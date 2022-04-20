"Is that a joint, man?!" Happy 4/20!

"I've been smoking since I was born."
Every day is 4/20 for me, but the LA Times shares the story of Marin County's 'Waldos', the inventors of "420" yet still, some of Marin's less well-known stoners.
The Wookie winter feast of Life Day is a well-known festivus celebration across the galaxy. But it's hardly the only holiday in the Star Wars universe. In a recent post on the official Star Wars website, Lucasfilm Story Group member Emily Shkoukani details some of the galaxy's other, lesser-known jubilees: While Life Day and Empire… READ THE REST
Vernacular photography collector Robert E. Jackson turned his magic eye on Christmas past to curate a weird and wonderful selection of vintage snapshots from around the tree. See them all: "Mid-Century Snapshots of Joy and Plenty" READ THE REST
SNL provides this selection of their finest Thanksgiving work. READ THE REST
