LA to turn famed skatepark into housing

Skaters are working with the City of Los Angeles to try and preserve elements of the West Los Angeles Courthouse skate plaza. The courthouse closed in 2013, and with the help of Nike in 2014 became a skatepark. Now, with a dire lack of housing and limited options for available land, the City of Los Angeles is looking to use the space as housing, however, none of the current proposals seem to include keeping the features central to the skatepark.

Skaters are trying to change that.

KCRW: