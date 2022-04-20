Man forgets it's 2022, lights a cigarette on plane

Watch as a plane passenger casually lights a cigarette, takes a deep drag, closes his eyes, and lays back to savor the soothing nicotine hitting his body. Unfortunately, his buzz is killed when an aghast passenger across the aisle calls the flight attendant, who reminds the man that smoking is prohibited on the plane. A man says, "Oh my god!" and puts his hands up to his head. It seems that he forgot he wasn't allowed to smoke on a plane. At the end of the video, the flight attendant asks the smoker for his boarding pass.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) prohibits smoking on all domestic and international flights. The rule was put in place in 1988 to protect passengers and crew members from the harmful effects of secondhand smoke.