Remember that time a goose broke Fabio's nose?

As a child of the 90s, I knew Fabio Lanzoni was a celebrity, but I somehow also knew he wasn't supposed to be taken "seriously". Truthfully, it's hard to imagine that the Italian model, a regular of romance book covers, wasn't entirely ironic in the first place. All I remember was that tons of adults-primarily male-used Fabio's name as a quick way to elicit a laugh.

Once I entered my teen years, I finally understood why Fabio was funny: he fractured the collective masculine ego. This helped me understand why the video linked above fuels such hearty laughs. I could write a dissertation about how culture conditions men to mock anything women-especially young girls-find entertaining, but that's an article for another day. In any event, let's take a trip to 1999 and watch this now retro piece of schadenfreude flavored nostalgia together.