Texas state troopers ordered to slim down or else

The Texas Department of Public Safety has ordered more than 200 state troopers to shrink their waists by December or suffer disciplinary actions. Apparently even those required to lose weight but still pass their physical fitness tests are still subject to punishment. From KHOU-11:

According to documents obtained by the Dallas Morning News, men with waists sizes over 40 inches and women over 35 inches will now have to track and share their weight loss efforts.

Officers who don't trim down by December can be denied promotions, overtime, or even be removed from enforcement duties completely.