The Daily Show shares the wild result of an underqualified Trump-appointed judge yanking the CDC's mask up for travel mandate. Safety rules changing mid-flight do seem extreme.
The Daily Show on the joy, convenience, and insane rollout of maskless air travel
Wait what?
