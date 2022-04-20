Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Herschel Walker told Howard Stern he suffers from multiple personality disorder

Today's New York Times article about Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker says, "he has been accused of domestic abuse and has acknowledged violent thoughts as part of his past struggles with mental illness. He has made exaggerated and false claims about his business success, according to local news reports."
And in 2021, Walker told Howard Stern that he has multiple personality disorder and doesn't remember getting a prestigious sportsball award.
Now, having disassociative personality disorder shouldn't necessarily preclude someone from running for office. But it does raise eyebrows when one of the person's personalities is an abusive, violent, lying one.
From Wikipedia:
Dissociative identity disorder (DID), previously known as multiple personality disorder (MPD), is a mental disorder characterized by the maintenance of at least two distinct and relatively enduring personality states, referred to as a split personality. The disorder is accompanied by memory gaps beyond what would be explained by ordinary memory issues. The personality states alternately show in a person's behavior; however, presentations of the disorder vary. Other conditions that often occur in people with DID include post-traumatic stress disorder, personality disorders (especially borderline and avoidant), depression, substance use disorders, conversion disorder, somatic symptom disorder, eating disorders, obsessive–compulsive disorder, and sleep disorders. Self-harm, non-epileptic seizures, flashbacks with amnesia for content of flashbacks, anxiety disorders, and suicidality are also common.