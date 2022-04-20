Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Herschel Walker told Howard Stern he suffers from multiple personality disorder

Today's New York Times article about Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker says, "he has been accused of domestic abuse and has acknowledged violent thoughts as part of his past struggles with mental illness. He has made exaggerated and false claims about his business success, according to local news reports."

And in 2021, Walker told Howard Stern that he has multiple personality disorder and doesn't remember getting a prestigious sportsball award.

Now, having disassociative personality disorder shouldn't necessarily preclude someone from running for office. But it does raise eyebrows when one of the person's personalities is an abusive, violent, lying one.

In 2010, Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Herschel Walker told Howard Stern he has multiple personality disorder and doesn't remember getting the Heisman Trophy. pic.twitter.com/XkYW6cr7Uy — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 20, 2022

From Wikipedia: