Bacardi says American Airlines won't pay their $65,820 cognac bill

American Airlines has allegedly stiffed Bacardi out of $65,820 after receiving 420 cases of cognac that "vanished" on a flight between Paris and Los Angeles last September. Bacardi is now suing AA in hopes of recouping the unpaid tab.
From NBC:
A lawyer for Florida-based Bacardi U.S.A. demanded that the airline pay the $65,820 that he said the bottles are worth, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Pasadena, California.
Twenty-four pallets containing 1,680 cases of the French brandy were loaded onto the Sept. 20 flight, the suit says. But more than six pallets — or 420 cases — didn't make it.
It isn't clear whether the liquor was stolen or lost, but American Airlines has paid "no part" of the bill — even though it has been "duly demanded," the suit states.
And it's not like American Airlines can't pay the bill. The airline recently said their "revenue in the current quarter would surpass pre-pandemic levels," according to Reuters, and is expected "to be profitable in the quarter through June."