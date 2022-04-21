Bacardi says American Airlines won't pay their $65,820 cognac bill

American Airlines has allegedly stiffed Bacardi out of $65,820 after receiving 420 cases of cognac that "vanished" on a flight between Paris and Los Angeles last September. Bacardi is now suing AA in hopes of recouping the unpaid tab.

From NBC:

A lawyer for Florida-based Bacardi U.S.A. demanded that the airline pay the $65,820 that he said the bottles are worth, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Pasadena, California.

Twenty-four pallets containing 1,680 cases of the French brandy were loaded onto the Sept. 20 flight, the suit says. But more than six pallets — or 420 cases — didn't make it.

It isn't clear whether the liquor was stolen or lost, but American Airlines has paid "no part" of the bill — even though it has been "duly demanded," the suit states.