Foreign student who twerked at Russian war memorial charged with "Nazism"

In the same way the GOP calls anyone they don't like a pedophile, Putin's government calls anyone it doesn't like a Nazi. Take the case of 21-year-old Zambian student Rebecca Ziba. She posted a video of herself twerking in front of a Russian war memorial, adding the caption, "Shaking ass for the dead."

Russian officials in Khanty-Mansiysk have charged a 21-yr-old student from Zambia with "rehabilitating Nazism" because she filmed herself twerking in front of the city's WWII eternal flame. She faces 5 yrs in prison. Truly hers is the face of … Nazism??? https://t.co/IObbnQ8uxJ pic.twitter.com/OaRwkA2iwH

From Euronews:

Russian investigators have described her actions as "obscene" and "insulting" and have charged her under Part 4 of Art. 354.1 of the Criminal Code, which accuses a person of "rehabilitating nazism".

The regional Investigative Committee said in a statement that the video of Ziba dancing had been posted on social media "accompanied by an offensive inscription".

The student faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 3 million roubles (€34,430) if found guilty of "desecrating a symbol of Russian military glory".