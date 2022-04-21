Foreign student who twerked at Russian war memorial charged with "Nazism"

In the same way the GOP calls anyone they don't like a pedophile, Putin's government calls anyone it doesn't like a Nazi. Take the case of 21-year-old Zambian student Rebecca Ziba. She posted a video of herself twerking in front of a Russian war memorial, adding the caption, "Shaking ass for the dead."
From Euronews:
Russian investigators have described her actions as "obscene" and "insulting" and have charged her under Part 4 of Art. 354.1 of the Criminal Code, which accuses a person of "rehabilitating nazism".
The regional Investigative Committee said in a statement that the video of Ziba dancing had been posted on social media "accompanied by an offensive inscription".
The student faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 3 million roubles (€34,430) if found guilty of "desecrating a symbol of Russian military glory".