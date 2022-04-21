Man who filmed self parachuting from plane deliberately crashed it, says FAA

Trevor Jacob filmed himself leaping from a small plane when it appeared to run into engine trouble, selfie-sticking his parachute journey to the ground. The video's title—"I Crashed My Plane"—should be taken literally, says the Federal Aviation Administration, which concludes that the pilot engineered the scenario.

In a letter to Mr. Jacob on April 11, the F.A.A. said he had violated federal aviation regulations and operated his single-engine plane in a "careless or reckless manner so as to endanger the life or property of another."

The agency said it would immediately revoke Mr. Jacob's private pilot certificate, effectively ending his permission to operate any aircraft.

Reached by email on Wednesday, Mr. Jacob appeared unaware of the F.A.A.'s ruling and replied, "Where'd you get that information?"