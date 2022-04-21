Robot helps doctors remove dental drill bit man inhaled while getting a filling

An Illinois dentist was drilling 60-year-old Tom Kozsi's tooth when the inch-long drill bit apparently fell off in his mouth and he inhaled it into his lung.

"I was at the dentist getting a tooth filled, and then next thing I know I was told I swallowed this tool," Jozsi told WISN-TV. "I didn't really even feel it going down. All I felt was a cough. When they did the CT scan they realized, you didn't swallow it. You inhaled it."

Pulmonary specialist Dr. Abdul Alraiyes sought the aid of a medical robot usually used for minimall-invasive lung biopsies to retrieve the drill bit. The procedure was a success (video below!) and, according to the news report, Joszki has given the drill bit a place of honor on a shelf as his home.