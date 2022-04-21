Thank Mom for everything this Mother's Day with 77% off this smartwatch

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

As we are all well aware, the passage of time is super strange. As time goes by, people get older, seasons change, and you're still sitting around waiting for things to open up fully again so you can bring Mom to that fancy dinner you've been promising her (even though humans are doing their darnedest to let Darwin take over).

A few things can make the passage of time suck less: a time machine, a good hug from Momma, and a sick watch to help you do other things besides looking at the minutes tick away. This C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch is a perfect gift this Mother's Day to thank Mom for all of those hugs that make the bad times go a little faster.

Super powerful yet unassuming, this little IP67 waterproof slice of convenience is a lifesaver for just about anything. Pairing with both Apple and Android devices through the Da Fit app, this watch might be the closest thing you can get to ultimate technological nirvana. Beyond typical time telling, this watch is also great for incoming calls, message notifications, controlling your camera, weather forecasts, social media connections, sleep monitoring, alarms, and so much more.

So, how easy is it to navigate this watch? At the precipice of convenience, this baby has a 1.69-inch full-color touchscreen display for easy viewing and is controlled by quick swipes. That means your music, audiobook playback, favorite tracks, and all other functions are controlled by a quick use of your fingertips. The cherry on the top is the super sleek silicone band that looks sharp on just about any wrist (even dear old Mom's).

Regularly $219, you can purchase the C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch for $49.99, the lowest price it's ever been!

Shop more Mother's Day deals and use code SHIP4FREE to get free shipping

Prices subject to change.