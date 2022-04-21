Watch a parkour coach teach a kid to backflip in an hour

One of my great regrets in life is not learning how to do a backflip. I know I could probably learn it now, but I missed my opportunity to learn while using the glorious safety net of my parent's insurance. Any damages I sustained during the lesson would be coming out of my pocket. Plus, if I get injured now, I miss work -which is infinitely worse than missing school. Missing an algebra class is nothing, but if I miss work, my life becomes an algebra equation about how much money I will lose in a month. It's safe to say that I've lost my window of opportunity.

You know the old saying, "those who can't do, teach," right? Well, it turns out that's wrong. I can't do a backflip, and I can't teach anyone how to either. However, I can watch this awesome video of Bob Reese teaching a student how to perform a flip in under an hour.