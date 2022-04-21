Watch the trailer for Sonic Origins

Ever since Paramount dropped that awful trailer for the first Sonic The Hedgehog movie, the character has experienced a career renaissance. After the trailer was panned universally, Paramount spent millions adjusting Sonic's CGI model to make the character better resemble his gaming counterpart. Although costly, the move earned Paramount a host of goodwill and showcased how much people value the Sonic as a character and brand.

The outpouring of fan support launched Sonic's first feature film outing to a number one spot at the box office. The film didn't only serve as Sonic's debut on the silver screen but also the character's first piece of positive press in years. On the gaming front, Sonic's abysmal track record has spanned decades. In addition to consistently failing in his native medium, Sonic's entire existence has become an unflattering meme.

Sega is looking to capitalize on the current Sonic mania in video games with his public image on an upswing thanks to a successful film franchise. Since they're still struggling to conceive a modern formula for the character in games, Sega has unveiled their new Sonic Origins collection- featuring four remastered Sonic classics.