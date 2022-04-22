The Puttermans find a simple fix for dealing with their overly chatty relative in this 1994 Duracell Commercial. To get some peace and quiet, they simply put the wrong type of battery inside of the giant terminal in her back. She falls face-first into her food as the family cheers and bursts out laughing. If only I could take my batteries out and KO every time I feel antisocial.
A chatty relative runs out of battery juice in this 1994 Duracell commercial: The Puttermans
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- 1990s
- commercials
Dustin Hoffman is the perfect car pitchman in this funny 1966 VW commercial
If you ask me, Dustin Hoffman should be selling Alfa Romeo spiders, not VWs. But I have to say, this fastback sedan looks pretty snazzy. Imagine an electric version of this beautiful car. Hoffman made this commercial a year before the graduate came out, and he shows impeccable comedic skills as he gives viewers a… READ THE REST
This 1960s Spirograph Commercial made me nostalgic for this awesome toy.
This 1960s Spirograph Commercial made me nostalgic for the days of playing with this awesome toy. I found it way more fun than other drawing toys like coloring books or paint-by-number sets. I just found out they still make Spirographs, so I know what I'm adding to my birthday wishlist. Also, where can I get… READ THE REST
Dramatic interpretations of the 1990s Sears commercial for air conditioning
SungWon Cho offers four increasingly funny and clever dramatic interpretations of the classic 1990s Sears ad for air conditioning. The original is embedded below. I'm thinking of doing "Merchant-Ivory liminally queer aristocrats" if this becomes a genre. READ THE REST
This wireless charging dock can keep your AirPods charged and look sleek doing it
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The modern person living in the digital age has an easier life than anyone who came before. To navigate the world effectively, all one needs to do is remember to bring… READ THE REST
Become a Microsoft Office power user with these affordable courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Microsoft Office pops up all the time for computer users. Whether at work or school, you've probably got a crash course on building an Excel sheet or typing an essay on… READ THE REST
How to prevent your e-mails from being stolen, at a steal
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Cybercrime and all the forms it comes in can be scary, and while some hacks can be fun, for the most part, most are a nightmare. And when it comes to email,… READ THE REST