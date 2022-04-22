A chatty relative runs out of battery juice in this 1994 Duracell commercial: The Puttermans

Popkin

The Puttermans find a simple fix for dealing with their overly chatty relative in this 1994 Duracell Commercial. To get some peace and quiet, they simply put the wrong type of battery inside of the giant terminal in her back. She falls face-first into her food as the family cheers and bursts out laughing. If only I could take my batteries out and KO every time I feel antisocial.