This video takes us through a collection of outstanding underground drawings in the portfolio of underground art. My personal favorite in this collection is the pen and ink drawing by the legendary underground cartoonist Rory Hayes at 16:22. There is such a sense of vision in his drawings of people and monsters. This portfolio's all-star group of artists includes Robert Williams, Robert Crumb, Spain Rodrigues, Rory Hayes, S. Clay Wilson, Rick Griffin, and Greg Irons.
A video glimpse into a portfolio of underground cartoonist art
