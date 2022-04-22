If a chicken and a snowman had a baby together, it would look like this creature who is dancing to Rockwurst by Siriusmo. Its dance moves are top-tier. Siriusomo (Moritz Friedrich) is a Berlin-based record producer and electronic musician.
Chicken-snowman hybrid knows how to boogie
Prototyping the betentacled, inflatable soft robots of zero gee
The MIT Media Lab's Spatial Flux Project was created by Carson Smuts and Chrisoula Kapelonis to imagine and prototype soft inflatable robots that would be designed to operate in zero-gee, where there is no up or down and "we do not have to contend with architecture's greatest arch-nemesis, gravity." READ THE REST
