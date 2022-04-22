Dustin Hoffman is the perfect car pitchman in this funny 1966 VW commercial

If you ask me, Dustin Hoffman should be selling Alfa Romeo spiders, not VWs. But I have to say, this fastback sedan looks pretty snazzy. Imagine an electric version of this beautiful car. Hoffman made this commercial a year before the graduate came out, and he shows impeccable comedic skills as he gives viewers a tour of the vehicle.
From Periscope Films, which resurrected this great old commercial:
In 1966, roughly a year before he became famous starring in "The Graduate", actor Dustin Hoffman starred in this commercial promoting the Volkswagen Type 3 fastback sedan. He was 29 years old. At the time, one of the knocks against VW was that the cars were very small in size, and this ad worked against that stereotype. The car was produced until 1973. The Volkswagen Type 3 is a compact car was manufactured and marketed by Volkswagen from 1961 to 1973. Introduced at the 1961 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Type 3 was marketed as the Volkswagen 1500 and later as the Volkswagen 1600, in three body styles: two-door Notchback, Fastback and Variant, the latter marketed as the 'Squareback' in the United States. Like the Beetle, the Type 3 rear-engined, 4-cylinder air-cooled engine, as well as body-on-chassis construction