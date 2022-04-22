How to pair wine with a McDonald's Happy Meal and nine other fast food joints

Andre Mack is a sommelier and winemaker who is both entertaining and informative as he shows us how to pair wine with meals from different fast food chains, including McDonald's, Subway, Taco Bell, Panda Express, and Dunkin' Donuts.

"Pairing wine with fast food? I think it's fun," he says. And he makes it fun, starting off with a red Italian Brunello di Montalcino wine for his McDonald's Happy Meal burger, showing where the wine is from and what kind of grapes makes up its flavor. "You're looking at something to really help break down the solids in the beef. So you want to look for something that's really kind of stringent and tannic, and this wine works perfectly."

He then moves on to the fries, paring that with Riesling, which has "just a kiss of sweetness to help subdue the saltiness of the fries."

It doesn't matter if you're one of those who never eats fast food. Every cheap, greasy, carb-loaded meal he brings out suddenly looks delectable after he gives it the wine pairing treatment.

