Inspirace is a 1984 stop motion film that uses glass characters

Inspirace is a magical Czech stop motion film by Karel Zeman from 1948. All of the characters are made of glass, which I have not seen in a stop motion until now. The dainty, luminescent characters give it an otherworldly feel. I have a collection of little glass animals like these, and I imagine this is what it would look like if they all came alive at night.
