Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for Jan 6. insurrection, in newly released audio

MAGA folk may tell you the Capitol insurrection was simply a "normal tourist visit" or a "bold-faced lie." But, as we saw six days after the Jan. 6 attack, when party leaders Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy spoke out against the complicit one-term president, the GOP knew this was an insurrection. And they knew who was responsible, briefly, before they zipped themselves back into their pod skins to play stupid again.

But Thursday night The New York Times released new audio, which they'd obtained for their new book, This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America's Future, of a McCarthy who was ready to ask Trump to resign.

And in the NYT-obtained audio below, broadcast by CNN, McCarthy very clearly blamed Trump for the deadly actions that took place at the Capitol. And even Trump allegedly agreed that he was partly to blame.

"Let me be clear to all of you, and I've been very clear to the president," the House Minority Leader said. "He bears responsibility for his actions. No ifs, ands, or buts. I asked him personally today, does he hold responsibility for what happened. Does he feel bad about what happened. He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened. And we need to acknowledge that."