Marvin Gaye for Earth Day

In honor of Earth Day today, here's the great Marvin Gaye reflecting on the environmental destruction he saw unfolding around him in 1971… which tragically continues to this day.

"Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)"

Mercy, mercy me

Things ain't what they used to be, no no

Where did all the blue skies go?

Poison is the wind that blows from the north and south and east

Mercy, mercy me

Things ain't what they used to be, no no

Oil wasted on the ocean and upon our seas

Fish full of mercury

Mercy, mercy me

Things ain't what they used to be, no no

Radiation under ground and in the sky

Animals and birds who live nearby are dying

Mercy, mercy me

Things ain't what they used to be

What about this overcrowded land

How much more abuse from man can she stand?