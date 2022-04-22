Marvin Gaye for Earth Day

In honor of Earth Day today, here's the great Marvin Gaye reflecting on the environmental destruction he saw unfolding around him in 1971… which tragically continues to this day.
"Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)"
Mercy, mercy me
Things ain't what they used to be, no no
Where did all the blue skies go?
Poison is the wind that blows from the north and south and east
Mercy, mercy me
Things ain't what they used to be, no no
Oil wasted on the ocean and upon our seas
Fish full of mercury
Mercy, mercy me
Things ain't what they used to be, no no
Radiation under ground and in the sky
Animals and birds who live nearby are dying
Mercy, mercy me
Things ain't what they used to be
What about this overcrowded land
How much more abuse from man can she stand?