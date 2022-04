As crews at San Francisco's beleaguered Millennium Tower began digging to extend the foundation and connect it to the new piles, the building sank even more. Outside engineers in this NBC Bay Area interview predict that the new digging exacerbates an already unstable foundation and warn the sinking, tilt, and lean may accelerate.

The video states the City of San Francisco has found the new building movement within forecast tolerances for this, the latest approved repair.