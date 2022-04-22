Somebody summoned their Tesla at an airport and it crashed into a $2 million jet

Marvel to the spectacle of a driverless Tesla as it rolls across an airport runway and hits the back of a jet, causing it to pivot around. So far, there are no details about who owns the self-crashing vehicle, or if the Tesla owner also owns the jet, which is valued at $2 million.

From Motor Trend:

How the car got onto the tarmac is unclear, but the original post claims the vehicle was being operated in its "Summon" feature mode, where an operator can hail the car from a nearby parking spot, with the car then driving itself to the location of the user, at least when there isn't a massive jet in the way.

In the video, we see a Tesla Model Y enter from out of frame and drive under the tail of a Cirrus Vision Jet, where its windshield and roof then collide with the (stationary) aircraft. Right as that is happening, two people can also be seen entering the frame, with one of them seemingly operating the vehicle remotely. The Tesla even tries to continue forward after impacting the plane, suggesting Tesla's sensor suite isn't designed to sense taller objects hovering above the ground (such as this aircraft's tail), so maybe it's not great for aircraft traffic.