The 10 most controversial Lego sets of all time

Back in my day, if you wanted a Spider-Man Lego figure, you'd have to spend hours custom-painting your own. It wasn't as easy as having Marvel drop an entire set with not only Spider-Man but Doctor Strange too. As much as I want to have children purely for the experience of sharing my love and guiding a developing life, I also want to play with my children's Lego.

Even though Lego has become the branding juggernaut that I always wished they were in my youth (with virtually every franchise under the sun garnering a set), that doesn't mean that every themed Lego tie-in was met with unanimous approval. In the video linked above, the YouTube channel PhantomStrider lists the top 10 Lego sets that were controversial or banned.