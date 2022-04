I've always assumed that the fonts used in the Star Wars films have — like the swipe transitions — persisted as unchanging aesthetic choice since 1977. But as the Star Wars Fonts Twitter account demonstrates, I was apparently wrong! There's some pretty cool stuff here:

THE SKYWALKER SAGA: opening titles pic.twitter.com/DcV11pSXss — Star Wars Fonts (@starwarsfonts) April 19, 2022

this isn't the first time a starfield was reused. the one from the beginning of TESB has been used in trailers and end credits. a few areas of interest are a shape in red that i call the B-wing and a sort of double wave pattern in green pic.twitter.com/5zyXfGDkcA — Star Wars Fonts (@starwarsfonts) April 7, 2022

It must be intimidating to make even the slightest tweak to modernize this iconic typography, which makes me appreciate the subtle design choices at play (as well as the Tweeter's attention to detail).