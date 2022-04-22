A father distracts his fussy baby with some silly sound effects — coming straight from the baby's mouth. Whenever the baby begins to cry, the dad gently taps on the bellowing mouth, and voila, the crying stops. As an added bonus, it's free entertainment for the amused older child.
Watch a dad's amusing trick to keep a fussy baby from crying
