Why couldn't samurai be left-handed?

Gone are the days when the media only allowed a narrow view of humanity, absent of other cultures, races, creeds, and orientations. But what of left-handed people?

I'm being a little facetious, but it's true that society isn't built to accommodate lefties, no matter how much Ned Flanders and Francine Smith have tried to help. Anti-left bias runs deep, a stigma that transcends any specific culture and time period.

In the video linked above, the ever-informative YouTube channel Let's Ask Shogo gives an interesting reason why Japanese culture demanded that samurais be right-handed.