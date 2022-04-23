Ke Huy Quan says that Crazy Rich Asians drew him back into acting

By now, you've probably heard the wealth of praise being heaped on Everything, Everywhere, All At Once. Although virtually every element of the film is garnering acclaim, critics and fans can't stop raving about actor Ke Huy Quan's magnetic performance in the movie. Quan's star power and charisma in the movie have film fans worldwide wondering, "where was this guy for the last 20 years?"

Quan enjoyed a brief film career after blowing up in the 80s for his roles in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies. However, the brevity of Quan's career wasn't entirely his choice. The actor chose to step away from movies because he felt like there was a lack of options for him as an Asian actor.

In the post embedded above, Quan explains how 2018's Crazy Rich Asians– filled with tons of positive Asian representation- influenced his decision to return to acting.