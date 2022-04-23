The Water Wiggle has a delightful feature where it can suddenly wrap its hose around your neck

As demonstrated in the Original Water Wiggle Commercial, there is no escaping this maniacal entity once it's turned on. I had one of these as a kid. Water shoots through its plastic hose making it rise into the air and swing around in every direction. It even has a delightful feature where it can suddenly wrap its hose around your neck, as shown at 0:28. The young woman at 0:53 has developed what appears to be a romantic interest in her Wiggle. To each their own! I have to get myself one for the summer heat.