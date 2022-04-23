As demonstrated in the Original Water Wiggle Commercial, there is no escaping this maniacal entity once it's turned on. I had one of these as a kid. Water shoots through its plastic hose making it rise into the air and swing around in every direction. It even has a delightful feature where it can suddenly wrap its hose around your neck, as shown at 0:28. The young woman at 0:53 has developed what appears to be a romantic interest in her Wiggle. To each their own! I have to get myself one for the summer heat.
The Water Wiggle has a delightful feature where it can suddenly wrap its hose around your neck
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- 1960s
- commercials
- toys
The 10 most controversial Lego sets of all time
Back in my day, if you wanted a Spider-Man Lego figure, you'd have to spend hours custom-painting your own. It wasn't as easy as having Marvel drop an entire set with not only Spider-Man but Doctor Strange too. As much as I want to have children purely for the experience of sharing my love and… READ THE REST
This 1960s Spirograph Commercial made me nostalgic for this awesome toy.
This 1960s Spirograph Commercial made me nostalgic for the days of playing with this awesome toy. I found it way more fun than other drawing toys like coloring books or paint-by-number sets. I just found out they still make Spirographs, so I know what I'm adding to my birthday wishlist. Also, where can I get… READ THE REST
1960s commercial for Mattel's realistic snub-nose .38 pistol with bullets
Here are three TV commercials from the 1960s for Mattel toy guns. The snub-nose .38 looks like a real pistol. It comes with bullets that you can attach caps to so the gun bangs and smokes when you fire it. A robber could use it to hold up a bank. In the second commercial, actor… READ THE REST
The $10 app that can get your organization back on track
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's safe to say that we can all enjoy and appreciate efficiency, whether it's our own or perhaps even someone else's. But whether it's stress from life events, or maybe you don't have… READ THE REST
This wireless charging dock can keep your AirPods charged and look sleek doing it
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The modern person living in the digital age has an easier life than anyone who came before. To navigate the world effectively, all one needs to do is remember to bring… READ THE REST
Become a Microsoft Office power user with these affordable courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Microsoft Office pops up all the time for computer users. Whether at work or school, you've probably got a crash course on building an Excel sheet or typing an essay on… READ THE REST