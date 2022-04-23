nosleep.page does one weird trick: leave it open and it stops your computer falling asleep. This can be surprisingly annoying to accomplish through the proper channels. In my case I have a Windows laptop that can't be woken from sleep over bluetooth, but must work both as a normal sleep-when-closed laptop and as a never-sleep desktop. This solves my problem in a simple no-configuration way—the alternative is having to constantly mess with Windows' fiddly power profiles.
"Nosleep" website stops your computer falling asleep
- computers
- single-serve websites
