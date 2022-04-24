The Flush app is a free toilet map that makes it easier to find public restrooms when out and about. I've had many moments of running around with a rapidly expanding bladder searching for a toilet. No more. If you're away from home and nature rudely calls, Flush can connect you to the potties near you. There are over 200,000 potties in its database. Phew!
Flush is a helpful app for locating the nearest public potty
