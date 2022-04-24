Nerve Endings is an experimental album made in only 24 hours by Wryngwyrm

Mister Dobo

Brought to you from Wryngwyrm's (AKA L. Coats) grandmother's attic and made in only 24 hours is Nerve Endings, an experimental album inspired by the tradition of Black metal that runs 24 minutes 24 seconds. The unexpected lurks around each corner, while an expression of solitude and Wryngwyrm's love for the ghost of a sailor echoes throughout. There were moments when I wanted to dance, and others when I felt moved to cry.