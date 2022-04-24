Brought to you from Wryngwyrm's (AKA L. Coats) grandmother's attic and made in only 24 hours is Nerve Endings, an experimental album inspired by the tradition of Black metal that runs 24 minutes 24 seconds. The unexpected lurks around each corner, while an expression of solitude and Wryngwyrm's love for the ghost of a sailor echoes throughout. There were moments when I wanted to dance, and others when I felt moved to cry.
Nerve Endings is an experimental album made in only 24 hours by Wryngwyrm
- TWEET
- black metal
- music
- nocomment
Marvin Gaye for Earth Day
In honor of Earth Day today, here's the great Marvin Gaye reflecting on the environmental destruction he saw unfolding around him in 1971… which tragically continues to this day. "Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)" Mercy, mercy meThings ain't what they used to be, no noWhere did all the blue skies go?Poison is the wind that… READ THE REST
Cynthia Plaster Caster, sculptor of rock star penises, RIP
Cynthia "Plaster Caster" Albritton who made molds of penises belonging to Jimi Hendrix, Eric Burdon, Jello Biafra, Wayne Cramer, and many more big names in entertainment—has died. She was 74 years-old. Gil Kaufman writes in Billboard: She later branched out into casting female body parts as well, making breast casts of members of Stereolab's Laetitia… READ THE REST
"Visions" by indie duo Surfing is the perfect comfort song
Whenever I grow close to someone, I love finding out what form of comfort media they enjoy. Everyone has a favorite show or movie that doubles as the entertainment equivalent of a warm blanket and a cup of chamomile tea. In my mind, finding out what comfort media a person cherishes is an intimate examination… READ THE REST
Need a little help in the kitchen? Try these awesome measuring spoons
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Just because you can cook doesn't mean you…well…should. Working in the kitchen may not be easy for you, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't splurge on the tools you need to… READ THE REST
Add a climbing machine to your home workout for nearly $150 off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As a society, we will be feeling the ripple effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for quite some time. And we will feel those ripple effects in unexpected and possibly even positive… READ THE REST
The $10 app that can get your organization back on track
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's safe to say that we can all enjoy and appreciate efficiency, whether it's our own or perhaps even someone else's. But whether it's stress from life events, or maybe you don't have… READ THE REST