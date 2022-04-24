A man named Avery Sisk owns a fantastic house in North Carolina covered in 30,000 Coffee mugs. This could be the reason it is known as "the house of mugs." Sisk says it's taken him 17 years to attach all of them to the exterior of his house. Sisk barely drinks coffee, but if he ever decided that wanted some, he would never have to search far for a mug.
This North Carolina house is covered in 30,000 coffee mugs
