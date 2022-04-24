This Japanese game show from 2021 featured a game of human Tetris, where people have to match their pose to the shape of a hole in a wall that moves towards them. If they can't slide through the hole, the wall sweeps them into a pool of water. Some of the shapes look nearly impossible to fit through. I would surely be knocked into the water right away.
Would you play this human Tetris game show?
