Can martial art Wing Chun work well on the street?

Before the era of mixed martial arts, traditional disciplines such as kung fu, karate, and bajiquan carried more of an aura of fear. Decades of film and TV action encouraged audiences worldwide to believe in the real-world effectiveness of these styles. After Royce Gracie won the first UFC event in 1993, though, a less favorable light shone on some of these martial arts—at least when it comes to the chaotic scenario of a street fight.

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Sensei Seth tests Wing Chun—the style popularized by the IP Man movies—in realistic combat situations. How much can he learn from Kevin Lee in one day?