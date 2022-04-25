A conservationist who goes by zimydakid on Instagram was swimming in an ocean near a curious tiger shark when the creature popped his Insta360 camera into its mouth. The shark eventually spit the camera back out, but not before some amazing footage was captured inside of the shark. As for the camera, it survived with just a few scratches.
Check out crazy footage caught by a shark who decided to taste a camera
