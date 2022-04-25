Elon Musk strikes deal to buy Twitter

Elon Musk, self-confessed troll and edgelord, has struck a deal to buy Twitter for about $45bn. To quote the New York Times reporter who earlier broke the news that a deal was close: "this week is gonna suck."

PR Newswire:

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," said Mr. Musk. "I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

For users, the new features might be interesting. But his free speech talk is immediately belied by the promise to "authenticate all humans". Maybe he has a social media gom jabbar.

Good luck, humans!