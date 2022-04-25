Home, sold for $805k in cash-bidding frenzy, comes with "stranger in the basement"

A Fairfax, Virginia house sold immediately for $805k in cash despite an unusual sale clause to spice up the deal: the stranger in the basement.

The listing generated headlines in noting that buying the home required "acknowledgement that home will convey with a person(s) living in lower level with no lease in place."

"NO ACCESS to see lower level," the listing added. Two days after the home was listed, the Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild posted about it, noting that it came with "a specific clause in the purchase price