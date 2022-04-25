If Musk's reason for buying Twitter was to delete the account that tracks his private jet, then too bad for him

A few months ago, Elon Musk offered a teenager $5,000 to delete his Twitter bot called "Tracking Elon Musk's Private Jet," which reports on the comings and goings of his private jet. The teen refused.

Now that Musk owns Twitter, he has the ability to delete it. But the kid has set up the bot on many other social media services. Even with his vast wealth, Musk can't buy all of them.

