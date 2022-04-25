Indonesia is banning export of palm oil, and prices are skyrocketing

Starting on Thursday, Indonesia will cease to export palm oil outside the country. The president of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has imposed a palm oil export embargo in an attempt to control the rising price of palm oil domestically. Indonesia is the world's largest producer of palm oil, accounting for 60% of the palm oil used around the world. Palm oil is used in various everyday products such as cosmetics, detergents, and foods. The global market for palm oil is worth over $60 billion and is only expected to grow.

From Nikkei Asia:

Source: Nikkei Asia