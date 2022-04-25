Twitter "seriously considering" Musk buyout after initially rejecting it

Mike Isaac for the New York Times: "Twitter is in advanced talks to sell itself to Elon Musk, in a fast-moving situation that kicked into high gear over the weekend."

The company's 11-member board was negotiating with Mr. Musk into the morning on Monday over his offer to buy the social networking service and take it private.

While negotiating, Musk's been shitposting (e.g. pregnant Bill Gates, above) There's nothing on Earth quite like well-financed spite! The "well-financed" part is important because it turns Musk into a stock-pumping vehicle for interested money (Morgan Stanley and friends) that has now shown up to the party.