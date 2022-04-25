Last week, a Florida bride and her caterer were arrested after allegedly spiking the wedding lasagna with marijuana, sending some of the guests to the hospital. Since then, bodycam video taken on the night of the wedding, in February, was released (see below), showing police questioning the bride and groom (who deny knowing anything), and confiscating the food.
Video of cops showing up at Florida wedding where marijuana-laced food sickened guests was released
