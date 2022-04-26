First class passenger faces 20 years for "homophobic attack" on attendant who refused to serve him more alcohol

Christopher Alexander Morgan, flying in the first-class section of a Delta flight bound for Phoenix, allegedly became upset after a flight attendant turned down his request for more alcoholic beverages.

Morgan allegedly tried to get the attendant to change his mind by calling him a "f*g" and a "queer." He also allegedly threw a cup of ice at a crew member and hit a passenger with and intercom handset.

Despite his best efforts, Mr. Morgan did not get the drink he wanted, but he did get arrested on charges of interference with flight crew members, a crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

From The Daily Beast:

The fracas started before the aircraft even left the ground, when Morgan, who was sitting in seat 1D, "reclined his seat all the way back and refused to put on his seatbelt," the affidavit alleges. Two flight attendants told Morgan that he needed to bring his seatback to the upright position for takeoff, but he refused, becoming "uncooperative and would not comply with their instructions," according to the affidavit. Once the plane was in the air, Morgan ordered, and was served, an alcoholic beverage. When he ordered a second, the flight attendant, who is identified in the complaint only as "H.D.," offered him a non-alcoholic drink instead, which "angered Morgan," states the filing. "Morgan called H.D. the f-word and a 'queer' and threw a glass of ice at H.D.," the affidavit continues. "When passenger R.O., who was sitting in seat 2G, said something to Morgan to deescalate Morgan's display of aggression, Morgan became angry with the passenger R.O. and held the glass he was holding up to R.O.'s face."

According to the Daily Mail, "Morgan has denied all allegations of assault and said that he never touched the aircraft's intercom telephone."