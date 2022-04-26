Listen to the original songs that Michael Jackson borrowed from for some of his jams

These aren't samples but rather bits of songs that Michael Jackson interpolated—re-recorded and/or modified—and used in his own jams. More in @michaelstomford's Twitter thread.
Off The Wall – (1979)— mal (@michaelstomford) April 19, 2022
Boogie Nights by Heatwave (1976) pic.twitter.com/4eC1uu3Qd4
Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' – 1982— mal (@michaelstomford) April 19, 2022
Soul Makossa by Manu Dibango (1972)
Super Nature by Cerrone (1977) pic.twitter.com/9u3X3DdTAx
P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing) – 1982— mal (@michaelstomford) April 19, 2022
She's A Bad Mama Jama by Carl Carlton (1981) pic.twitter.com/PmLwwZ9NUn
Black Or White (1991)— mal (@michaelstomford) April 19, 2022
Hurts So Good by John Cougar (1982)
Hungry Like A Wolf by Duran Duran (1982) pic.twitter.com/F0AjmsjtRM