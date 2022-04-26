Madison Cawthorn caught by TSA bringing a loaded handgun through airport security — again

This morning, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R–NC) was once again caught trying to bring a loaded handgun onto a plane. Again it was a 9 millimeter handgun, this time discovered by the TSA at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. He was cited but not arrested.

In February 2021 the North Carolina congressman was also found with a 9 millimeter handgun when going through security at Asheville Regional Airport. This is the same MAGA Christian who made news in March after he was charged for driving with a revoked license, and then again for accusing Republican colleagues of coke and orgy soirees.

From WSOC–TV9:

Rep. Madison Cawthorn was cited for having a gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday morning, three sources tell Channel 9. According to the TSA, a 9 millimeter handgun was discovered at Checkpoint D. TSA declined to identify the person who had the gun. It's unclear if Cawthorn will face any criminal charges. A spokesperson for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department couldn't immediately comment. This is not the first time a gun has been discovered on Cawthorn at an airport. In February 2021, TSA found a 9 millimeter handgun in Cawthorn's carry-on bag at Asheville Regional Airport. Cawthorn did not face any criminal charges for the incident.

Good thing for Cawthorn he's above the law.