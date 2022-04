Matt Friend is an incredible impressionist. In this video, he channels the lakes of Howard Stern, Donald Trump, President Obama, Bill Gates, Mitch McConnell, and others reacting to Elon musk's offer to buy Twitter.

Celebrities react to Elon Musk buying Twitter pic.twitter.com/gWq15AjRo5 — Matt Friend (@themattfriend) April 25, 2022

And in this video, he imagines politicians' reaction to April 20 as an unofficial cannabis holiday: