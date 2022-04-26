Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel in a 1:1 scale book

You can have Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel artwork in your own home at 1:1 scale. This massive three-volume book from Callaway Arts and Entertainment and Italy's Scripta Maneant reproduces the entire work at the same size as the original, albeit divided across 800+ pages weighing a total of 75 pounds. From Colossal:

Reminiscent of the way Michelangelo erected scaffolding to paint the scenes over 500 years ago, over the course of 65 nights, two photographers ascended a 33-foot scaffolding to access close views of the ceiling. The structure was assembled and disassembled every evening to allow tourists to visit during the day. Approximately 270,000 high-resolution images captured the incredible characteristics of movement, contrast, and expression that cannot be seen from ground level.

The Sistine Chapel Trilogy book set costs $22,000. I think I'll wait for the movie.

(Thanks, Michael-Anne Rauback!)