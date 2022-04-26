Rotary smartphone kit

The modern, open-source rotary smartphone I posted in 2020 is now available for pre-order as a $390 kit. It will ship in "November."
It's a production-ready ground-up design with all new parts (yes, the rotary dial too) and many neat bells and whistles.
– Pocket-sized
– Full LTE connectivity. Obsolescence-proof for at least another decade.
– Access and call your personal contacts faster than with a smartphone
– Use your own SIM card with your favorite carrier's "Bring Your Own Device" option
– Real (mechanical) ringer bell made gold or silver-coated brass; externally visible
– Receive basic SMS messages and send pre-typed messages and numeric strings
– 2 displays: Front-side OLED and back-side ePaper
– Physical disconnect switch for the microphone
– Mechanical power switch
– MicroSD card stores contacts list as a text file
– TRRS headset jack
– USB-C charging port
– Incandescent-like indicator LEDs
– Weighs 163g [6oz]
– Injection molded parts available in several striking colors
Going to get mine in red, though I know in my heart of hearts that seafoam blue is where it's at.