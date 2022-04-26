The Daily Show struggles to comprehend the amount of forgetting the GQP has done around their rebellion.
The curious case of seditious Republican's January 6th memory loss
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- I don't remember
Save 32% on this bidet and stay sparkly clean in all the right areas
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Feeling a little icky? Dirty? Possibly, even unhygienic? We're sure you shower daily and brush your chimp-like chompers twice as much, but sometimes getting a good clean feel comes from a much different… READ THE REST
Get the high-end coffee shop experience right in your home
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Alright, admit it, if you're like 75% of Americans, you probably have a caffeine addiction. Who could blame you? Work, having a social life, and going to the gym — it can… READ THE REST
This at-home beverage carbonator might revolutionize your drink game
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Carbonated water has been the water connoisseur's go-to for quite some time. From sparkling mineral water sourced in the Alps to cans of Canada Dry seltzer, carbonated water comes in many… READ THE REST